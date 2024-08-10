Investigation underway for a deadly stabbing in Edgewater that killed one woman and injured one man

EDGEWATER, Md — Homicide detectives in Anne Arundel County are investigating a stabbing in Edgewater that killed one woman and gravely injured one man.

Police say it happened Friday around 5 p.m. when officers were called to the unit block of South River S for a report of a stabbing inside an apartment.

When officers got there, they discovered a man and woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The release goes on to say that officers immediately provided medical aid. However, the woman, identified as 47-year-old Nancianne Houston of Edgewater, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

The man, whom police only identified as a 58-year-old male, was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious, life-threatening injuries to his upper body and an extremity.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates that the man and Houston were known to each other and were involved in an altercation when the stabbings occurred.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives ask that anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731.