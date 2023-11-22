Man accused of assaulting 71-year-old woman in Leakin Park arrested

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested the man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman on a Baltimore trail earlier this month.

Charles Avon Taylor, 46, has been charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, sex offense, kidnapping and additional charges.

Baltimore Police

This all stems from an incident that happened on November 7.

The woman told police Taylor started a conversation and began to follow her while she taking a walk in Leakin Park.

Taylor allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled out a handgun.

Police say the woman tried to run from Taylor, but this resulted in the violent physical assault. The woman eventually escaped to get help.

She suffered severe injuries during the assaults and medics took her to the hospital.

