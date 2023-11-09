71-year-old woman assaulted in Leakin Park, police looking for suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are searching for a man after an elderly woman was assaulted during a walk in Leakin Park Tuesday evening.

Around 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 4300-4400 block of North Franklintown Road, and spoke with a 71-year-old woman, who told police she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man during a walk through the Gwynns Falls Trail.

The victim told police he started a conversation and began to follow her.

He quickly grabbed the woman and pulled out a handgun.

Police say the victim tried to run from the suspect, but this resulted in the violent physical assault. The woman eventually escaped to get help.

She suffered severe injuries during the assaults and medics took her to the hospital.

The suspect is described as bald, in his 40s, standing around 5'9" and wearing a dark jacket and plastic glasses.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to context detectives at 410-396-2466.

