Majority of Maryland counties improving in air quality

BALTIMORE — The American Lung Association revealed its 25th annual “State of the Air” report Wednesday.

A majority of Maryland jurisdictions showed improvement.

Anne Arundel County improved from an F to C grade, Prince George’s County, scored a D up from F last year, and Baltimore City and Dorchester County, each went from C to B.

Garrett County, for its seventh consecutive year, was the only one in Maryland receiving an A for zero days high in ozone smog.

Only two Maryland counties, Baltimore and Harford, failed.

Overall, Maryland as a state performed well as far as having zero particle pollution days.

Baltimore City (up from B last year) and Harford, Washington, Howard, Dorchester, Kent, Prince George’s, Garrett, and Montgomery Counties each scored A's.

Baltimore and Cecil Counties, meanwhile, got a B.

Still, all counties in the state, earned passing grades based on federal standards recently updated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The full report card can be read here.