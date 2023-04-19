“State of the Air” report shows mixed results for Maryland with some signs of progress

BALTIMORE — The American Lung Association revealed its 2023 “State of the Air” report Wednesday.

It shows mixed results for Maryland, with some signs of progress.

Four counties in the state earned overall 'F' grades, as opposed to six in last year's report.

Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, and Montgomery Counties were among those who received a failing grade.

This year Baltimore County took over for worst ozone performance, recording 6.7 days annually with unhealthy levels.

Meanwhile it appears seven counties showed improvement last year, exposing its residents to less ozone smog.

Garrett County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland to earn an A, as they experienced zero high smog days. It's their sixth consecutive year among the nation’s cleanest counties.

Baltimore County also ranked worst in the state for long and short-term measures of fine air particles, which essentially is soot.

Cecil, Dorchester, Harford and Prince George’s Counties also rated has having worse long-term averages, while four counties improved.

On a short-term basis, the report concluded "performance there was typically good."

Seven counties continued earning ‘A’ grades, posting zero days with unhealthy levels of fine particle pollution.

“Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease," said Aleks Casper, an Advocacy Director with the Lung Association. "That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”