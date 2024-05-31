Majority of animals rescued from alleged breeding operation found homes

BALTIMORE — Sometimes stories really do have happy endings.

Last week, 83 dogs and one cat were rescued from an alleged breeding operation in North Baltimore.

Officials say they were being housed together in small crates stacked on top of one another.

60 adults and nearly two dozen puppies, which apparently had been listed for sale on a social media site at up to $1,500 apiece.

The dogs were found covered in excrement and roaches, and the house had poor air quality, making it difficult to breathe.

Now, nearly all of those animals have found their homes.

The BARCS Animal Shelter credits the donations they received as cause for the progress, specifically from the Greater Animal Welfare Community.

About half the animals were sent to foster homes.

After these animals came in, BARCS has taken in another 241 animals.

