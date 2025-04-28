Major marriage fraud scheme uncovered

BALTIMORE, Md. — It's called "Operation Bargain Brides".

And it is a massive operation that exploited the immigration system, generating millions for those involved.

On Friday, April 25, "Operation Bargain Brides" details were released.

The investigation began when the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office agents observed irregular patterns during immigration interviews.

Their findings prompted a collaboration with ICE, which led to the discovery of a network recruiting U.S. citizens to enter into fraudulent relationships and sham marriages to obtain immigration benefits.

They identified four ringleaders associated with this scheme, who have been charged with orchestrating over 100 fake marriages.

According to the authorities, foreign nationals were reportedly paying as much as $40,000 for these arranged marriages, resulting in approximately $4 million in profits.

"This is not a victimless crime. Marriage fraud compromises the integrity of the immigration system, diverts critical resources, and erodes public trust in a process that countless others follow legally and in good faith,” said Michael McCarthy, ICE HSI Special Agent in Charge.

Authorities have already denied over 100 immigration petitions related to this fraud and have arrested ten foreign nationals implicated in the scheme.

More arrests are expected as efforts continue to identify all participants.