M&T Bank Stadium renovations: new additions for home of the Ravens under construction

BALTIMORE — The nine-figure renovations at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, are underway; major additions coming to the stadium are under construction right now.

WMAR joined the Ravens on a media backlot tour on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is about transforming and, basically, keeping up with the Joneses. Transforming the experience," described Rich Tamayo, senior vice president for stadium operations and guest experience.

Tamayo led a group of reporters around the ongoing renovations on a dreary, chilly afternoon—great football weather.

"We are adding on the 'Gatehouse' and rooftop bar, which is part of the GA [general admission] experience," Tamayo said. "It gives the opportunity to have a beer hall and a new tailgating experience for a fan who wants to come enjoy the stadium before kickoff."

It's a three-year project; a portion is expected to be done this year, including upgrades to the club level and press box. The new 'Gatehouse' and 'Roof Deck,' a beer hall and rooftop bar with a view of the Baltimore City skyline, are also expected to be complete.

North, south, and west end zone clubs, which provide a 'lounge-like atmosphere,' as well as west end zone suites, which are right behind the uprights, are not expected to be finished until 2025.

The renovations come as part of a project north of $400 million in state funding; the Ravens say it'll result in a better experience for the fans.

"We wanted to really put our foot down and say, we want to be downtown Baltimore," Sashi Brown, president of the Ravens, told reporters. "We want to have one of the best stadium and fan experiences that there is in sports, not just the NFL."

The state of Maryland is contributing nine figures to the renovations, part of a lease agreement signed in recent years.

These renovations were announced at the end of 2023.

Ravens organizers hope the flock is pleased.

"We want to make sure we're doing right by them," Tamayo added. "And I think they would look at it and say, these are the things that if 'we could check off a list.' And actually, some of it is provided from the feedback they've given. 'If we could check off a list, the Ravens are hitting on each one of those marks.'