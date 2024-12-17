Luigi Mangione indicted over fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg announced Monday.

Mangione, 26, is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan on December 4.

According to court records, Mangione allegedly traveled to Port Authority by bus on November 24 and checked into a hotel using a fake New Jersey ID under the name 'Mark Rosario.'

On the morning of December 4, he left his hotel and traveled to Midtown using an E-bike.

Around 6:45 am, he crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel and gunned down Thompson with a 9mm 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer.

Following a massive search, Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 9.

Investigators were tipped off by an employee who saw Mangione eating at the restaurant.

Police say they found numerous items inside Mangione's bag, including the fake ID, the 9mm handgun, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, and a homemade silencer.

A three-page handwritten note, reportedly critical of corporate America, was also seized, revealing a potential motive for the killing.

“We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted, and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice” said District Attorney Bragg. “I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to Mr. Thompson’s loved ones as they continue to grieve. This ongoing investigation is the product of an incredible partnership at all levels with the NYPD, and I want to thank Commissioner Tisch and the prosecutors and detectives who worked collaboratively to apprehend Mr. Mangione. He is now charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with three counts of murder and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.”

Mangione faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of murder in the second degree, with one count as a crime of terrorism.