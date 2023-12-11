Loyola University receives grant for school counselor training

BALTIMORE, MD — Loyola University has a $100,000 grant to train school counselors.

The one-year grant will expand the development of school counselors in grades K through 12, not just in Baltimore but throughout the state.

The grant was awarded by the Kahlert Foundation, which supports efforts focusing on health care, education, youth programs, veterans organizations, and human services.

Gayle Cicero, an Assistant Clinical Professor at Loyola University with the school counseling graduate program, said the money from this grant will be used to train site supervisors. Site supervisors are school counselors who train future school counselors.

"I can't even measure the ripple effect of what that means for children, not just right now in the work we're doing but a year from now because we're turning out better school councilors because of what we're able to do,” said Cicero. “For those in the field that we're saying to them and Kahlert is saying you're important we want to thank you for the work you're doing and we're going to thank you by continuing to grow your skills and give you the things you need to work with young children.”

Cicero said the grant this year has doubled. Last year they received $50,000 from the Kahlert Foundation.

The training is free to the counselors and will focus on specific techniques, research, and literature to guide people entering the profession.