Loud parties at Chinquapin Park leave some neighbors concerned

BALTIMORE — Loud music, drinking, and parties. It's what some people who live next to Chinquapin Park are saying is disrupting their peace.

Some of these neighbors say it’s just too much, while others say it's innocent fun. Either way, Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway says he's addressing the concerns.

You look around Chinquapin Park, and you see people playing basketball or socializing on the side. But on some days, neighbors say it's a different scene.

"Just loud, obnoxious, taking up parking spots,” said one neighbor.

One woman, who wishes not to be identified, lives across the street from the park. She says when these parties happen, it's hard to get home and causes an unpleasant environment in the area. That happened on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say disruption, but I would say more or less rowdiness, and I could see there was a little bit of alcohol involved. And you know it was a lot of college kids yesterday,” she said.

Not all neighbors agree.

"There's no trouble, nobody is shooting or nothing. So I don't see where's the problem,” said Kelly, who lives on the other side of the park.

He says the parties at the park don't happen very often. When they do, it's loud and during the day, but says he's not bothered because the situation could be worse.

"They're not doing it every single day. It's just when spring break came and the kids didn't have anything to do, so instead of talking on the phone all day they gathered together and just had some fun and then they leave. Like I said it's no trouble,” said Kelly.

Councilman Mark Conway, who represents the area, says there hasn't been any violence. He is working with police and universities on addressing concerns before summer starts. While he wants the park to be used for fun, he says it needs to be in a structured way.

"If folks are interested in hosting events, we want to make sure that they are permitted, that the police department knows that they are happening so they can be prepared for any repercussions in the surrounding area,” said Councilman Conway.

Councilman Conway says this is something they deal with every year, but he wants to make sure it continues to be a safe environment.