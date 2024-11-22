Lothian Elementary renames part of school after beloved custodian

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It’s all love when custodian Louis Watkins walks in the room.

He’s been working for Lothian Elementary for 51 years. Staff and students surprised him by renaming part of the school after him.

The gymnasium is now “Watkins Court” and the cafeteria “Watkins Café.”

“It’s very nice. I thought it would never happen but I’m proud of it,” said Louis Watkins.

“At first glance you look at this big guy and are like I’m not getting in this man’s way but you realize he’s just a gentle giant,” said a staff member.

Students held up signs with Mr. Watkins face, family members hung onto their tissues and a heartwarming chant filled the room.

Kara Burnett

"Mr. Watkins is one of the most hardest working people I’ve ever met. If you need something done, before he asks he does it. I was in education for 38 years. Mr. Watkins was the best chief I’ve ever worked with. He’s my absolute favorite,” said Mary Beth Gormley, former principal for Lothian Elementary.

Mr. Watkins has seen generations of families come through the school, including his own.

“I taught his son, I’ve known his family for a really long time. It’s an amazing community that’s rallying around him right now.”

“It means the world to us. It means the world to this family. Just the years of service he has provided to Anne Arundel County Schools is outstanding,” said Louis Watkins Jr.

To everyone he’s Mr. Watkins but for Louis he’s dad.

“He raised me to be the young man that I am. He’s done nothing but phenomenal things for me and the family. Taught me what it’s like to be a hard worker, dedicated to your service, work every day and show up on time. He’s the next best thing to God for me,”

said Louis Watkins Jr.

“I just like to keep busy and working and being around the children. It’s just lovely,” said Watkins.