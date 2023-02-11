Looney's Pub in Bel Air showed their support for law enforcement with free meals

BEL AIR, Md. — On the anniversary of those officer deaths and following the two officers shot this week, local eateries are showing their support for law enforcement.

Looney's in Bel Air offered police free meals.

Workers and owners say they're very appreciative for all their hard work.

"Like I said, they were just responding to basic calls and, like we call them here all the time for things and they end up getting really injured. We appreciate them for just keeping the community safe-- and keeping us safe. Just last night we got a call from officers saying the suspect was in the Fallston area and just to keep an eye out. It was really awesome that they were keeping an eye out, telling bigger businesses to shelter in place and that they were looking out for us too," said Hannah Sullivan, server at Looney's Pub.

But they're not the only business who wanted to help out.

Brookside Market wanted to thank everyone for the work they did in the recent manhunt and the jobs they do all year round.

RELATED: Brookside Markets provided free lunch to all first responders

Any first responder that came into a Brookside store today got a free cold cut sandwich with any toppings they wanted.