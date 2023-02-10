Brookside Markets provided free lunch to all first responders

BALTIMORE — And to honor and thank all first responders, one of Baltimore's best sub shops said lunch was on them.

Brookside Market wanted to thank everyone for the work they did in the recent manhunt and the jobs they do all year round.

Any first responder that came into a Brookside store today got a free cold cut sandwich with any toppings they wanted.

"This was the littlest thing that we wanted to do. Giving back to them for their hard work, dedication. We are praying for recovery for the officers that were injured. And also just the trauma that they also endured from all of this. So just a little like, hopefully pick me up for today," said Maria Noto, manager of Brookside Market.

Brookside says they served over 40 first responders today.