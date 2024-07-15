Watch Now
Looking for a late summer job? Apply to help out at this year's Maryland State Fair

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 15, 2024

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Maryland State Fair is just over a month away.

There are many jobs that need to be filled in order for the show to go on.

Anyone in need of a late summer job can apply to help out at the fair.

A hiring event is scheduled for July 30 from 3 to 7pm at the Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.

This year's State Fair goes on for three weekends, beginning Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25.

The second weekend is slated for August 29 through September 2, and closes out September 5 through September 8.

Applicants are required to be 18-years-old with a valid passport or photo ID, and social security card.

Available jobs include admission ticket booth sales, food service, parking, security, and souvenir sales.

