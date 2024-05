TIMONIUM, Md. — Mark your calendars for the 143rd Maryland State Fair.

Three weekends of summer fun starts Thursday, August 22, running through Sunday, September 8.

So to break it down, the fair will be open Thursday through Sundays between August 29 and September 8.

Hours on Fridays and the weekend are 9am to 9pm and 5-9pm on Thursdays.

The fair is enforcing a curfew for unattended teens 18 and under after 6pm.

A detailed event schedule including concerts will be out soon.