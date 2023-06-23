Longtime Maryland Congressman recognized by state Democrats in Baltimore County

WOODLAWN, Md. — A Maryland member of Congress, who has served since the 1980s, was recognized for his decades in the House of Representatives.

The largest event of the year for Maryland Democrats was in western Baltimore County Thursday night, honoring Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), one of the top Democrats in Congress and the highest-ranking Maryland congressperson in history.

Current House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Maryland Democratic Party chair Yvette Lewis were among the speakers.

Hoyer's district includes some of Anne Arundel County, and much of southern Maryland. He has been elected to Congress 22 times.

Hoyer and House Democrats don’t have control of their chamber, and are faced with roughly 14 months to make their case to the American electorate that they should regain it.

Hoyer has been directly involved in decades of American law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, and his titles included House majority leader, and Democratic whip.

Hoyer also had a stint in the Maryland statehouse in the late 1970s.

He has been in Congress since 1982.