Locust Point Fire Station receives brand new kitchen

BALTIMORE — For many of you, the kitchen is an essential part of your home. The same goes for the Locust Point Fire Station where its members spend hours of their time when they aren't putting out fires.

The problem is their kitchen hadn't seen any improvements in over two decades.

Domino Sugar donated $60,000 to renovate the kitchen.

"In this room, the kitchen? About half our day is where all the problems of the world are solved right here," said Kevin Hubbe, Lieutenant at Locust Point Fire Station.

However, an inefficient and aging kitchen made cooking a hardship.

"At one point, we had to use a boat paddle to keep the door closed just so we could keep the heat sealed in there," said Hubbe.

They had issues like residential-style cabinets, multiple broken ovens, and worst of all, mice.

"Mice was a huge problem in here. We had them not only in the cabinetry but also up in the drop ceiling as well," said Hubbe.

After four months of renovations led by the firefighters, the crew is living in luxury. They have a brand new oven, stainless steel appliances, a spacious island, and an improved refrigerator.

None of this was possible without Domino Sugar's donation. Back in 2021, their factory burned for multiple days.

The Locust Point crew never left.

"They were on site for at least a couple days. They always answer the call," said Peter O'Malley of Domino Sugar.

O'Malley recognized the sacrifice and wanted to give back to a group that's always looking to serve.

"I run into them all the time at the grocery store. At lunchtime, I'll see them shopping, so it's nice to know they have a good kitchen to come back to," said O'Malley.

Crew members were all smiles and excited about the meals they'll cook, the conversations they'll have and the time they'll spend in a clean and up-to-date kitchen.

Something this station hasn't had in 21 years.