LINTHICUM, Md. — A final curtain call for West Nursery Cinemas in Linthicum.

The theater formerly owned by Hoyt's officially closed earlier this week after 25-years in operation.

It housed 14 big screens at the Airport Square Technology Park near BWI.

In a brief statement on their website the cinema said "It was our honor to have served the surrounding communities for the past 25 years. We thank you for your support and patronage. If you have any questions, please contact us here."