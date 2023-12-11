Local woman to be featured in ad about the Maryland Food Bank during Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — When you're watching the Packers-Giants game on WMAR during Monday Night Football, keep an eye out for an ad featuring a young woman from Baltimore.

Kimberly Evans shares her story about dealing with hunger and homelessness in the ad, which is for the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). The first line is Evans saying, "I know what it’s like to be hungry, hopeless and unseen."

Evans told WMAR-2 News that she was a homeless teenager and had to be resourceful to survive. She came across an ad on Facebook from the MFB, which was looking for people to share their stories about overcoming hunger and other life obstacles.

"It’s a great opportunity just to be able to show people who look [like me] and have been through what I’ve been through that it gets better, there’s hope," she said.

Evans is one of several people featured in the MFB's "Voices of Hunger" campaign. She is a member of the organization's Speakers Bureau and publicly shares her story to highlight the services and resources provided by the food bank.

"I never thought I would have this type of platform. I never thought that I would be able to be seen, to be a valuable asset, to be in a position to speak on behalf of Maryland Food Bank."

Evans is starting a new job, taking classes and continuing her work with the MFB. She hopes to one day open a transitional housing center for families and offer wrap-around services.

To see Evans' story and other stories featured in the "Voices for Hunger" program, click here.