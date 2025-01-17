Local transit systems gear up for Inauguration Day

BALTIMORE — MARC Train is banning bikes and operating on a normal weekday schedule for Inauguration Day, as transit systems say they're expecting significant crowds on Jan. 20.

MARC says they're expecting a rise in ridership between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, for the Presidential Inauguration and other events in Washington, D.C.

Besides the Inauguration, a People's March on Washington is expected to take place that morning to protest president-elect Donald Trump's policies. An MLK Jr. Peace Walk and Parade will also take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in southeast D.C.

The full information about traveling MARC this weekend is available here.

Amtrak is urging riders to book tickets well ahead of time.

