Baltimore cover band to perform at inaugural ball this weekend

COLUMBIA, M.d. — The band Thunderball has played some of the best events Maryland has to offer from the Ravens Walk to the Inner Harbor's New Year Eve Fireworks show.

You might have also seen them before at your favorite local spot, whether that's Looney's Pub, The Jetty, Cancun Cantina or McAvoy's Sports Bar & Grille.

But now, they're headed to Washington, D.C. during one of the biggest weekends of the year.

"Any time you get a chance to play anything like this in this magnitude, man, how fun is that?" lead guitarist Kevin Baker said.

The All American Inaugural Ball will feature the group calling them "Maryland's best party band."

It's a tradition 30 years running and this year will feature former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as master of ceremonies.

The band features all native Marylanders, founder Will Carter and Lee Comboy on lead vocals, Patrick Wilkins on bass guitar, Dan Angermaier on drums, and Chris D'Esposito on keyboard and vocals.

"Kind of surprised us, because we didn't know local bands could play the inaugural ball celebration, we did not know that. We thought it was just for national acts and not local acts. So when we got that call it was like 'Yea! It's a great honor,'" Baker said.

He says the band got the call two weeks ago and they've been prepping since.

They'll be doing what they know best which is a little bit of everything from hard rock, to country and of course, the classics that crowds love to dance to.

Tickets are for sale here.

