Local trainer helping 81-year-old man to walk again after his insurance denies physical therapy coverage

BALTIMORE — Teddy Henson, 81, has been confined to a wheelchair for just over a year after getting knee surgery.

Henson had the surgery in 2024 because a loss of cartilage caused the bones in his knee to rub together. After the surgery, he was supposed to have physical therapy.

"They were supposed to give me four hours of therapy; I only got one hour of therapy," Henson said.

Since he was unable to continue physical therapy through his insurance, his daughter reached out to a local trainer.

For the past month, Henson has been working with Chris Oliver, known professionally as Jolly B the Trainer, at Innergy Transformation Studio.

The two have been working to straighten Henson's legs, which are currently stuck in a bent position.

"Yeah, I have seen a big difference from all of the other places that I went to and what Jolly do, I see a big difference," Henson said.

"In the third week of us training, he was able to transition into a couple of machines, so strength training machines," Oliver said.

Oliver said although he is able to help Henson, there are still some things they cannot accomplish with gym equipment alone.

He has created a GoFundMe for people to donate to help Henson. The money will go toward mobility equipment they will use to get Henson on his feet.

Henson said he feels honored to have someone like Oliver in his corner.

"I used to; I do things for a lot of people, but I ain’t never had nobody do nothing for me, and it just makes me feel real good," Henson said.

Oliver said he never turns away from a seemingly impossible situation because those are the people who need help the most.

"When you're in a situation where a person's insurance can’t help them, they are 81 years old; you know, I think it is very important that we do our due diligence as a community to help the people that actually need the help," Oliver said.

Oliver said he plans to have Henson up and walking by Oct. 1.

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