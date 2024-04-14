Local Red Cross volunteers installs free smoke alarms for Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department and the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region are helping to making Baltimore homes a little safer.

On Saturday, the group distributed and installed hundreds of free smoke alarms for Baltimore families at Pimlico Race Course and the Biddle Street Garage.

It’s all a part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm events, a nationwide initiative held throughout the year. The goal? To help prevent tragedies like the fatal fire on April 4th in east Baltimore.

“Unfortunately, someone dies in a home fire-related tragedy seven times a day in the U.S.,” said Dale Kunce, CEO of the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “But a working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”

In addition to installing new smoke alarms, volunteers also checked batteries in existing alarms and helped families create a fire escape plan.

