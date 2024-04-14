Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local Red Cross volunteers installs free smoke alarms for Baltimore residents

Sound the Alarm event (4/13)
American Red Cross<b> </b><i>National Capital &amp; Greater Chesapeake Region</i>
Sound the Alarm event (4/13)
Sound the Alarm event in Baltimore
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 13:01:29-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department and the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region are helping to making Baltimore homes a little safer.

On Saturday, the group distributed and installed hundreds of free smoke alarms for Baltimore families at Pimlico Race Course and the Biddle Street Garage.

It’s all a part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm events, a nationwide initiative held throughout the year. The goal? To help prevent tragedies like the fatal fire on April 4th in east Baltimore.

READ MORE: Officials ID victims of triple fatal fire in West Baltimore

“Unfortunately, someone dies in a home fire-related tragedy seven times a day in the U.S.,” said Dale Kunce, CEO of the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “But a working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”

In addition to installing new smoke alarms, volunteers also checked batteries in existing alarms and helped families create a fire escape plan.

If you want to volunteer for the next Sound the Alarm event, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices