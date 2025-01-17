Local Red Cross volunteer heads to California to help families impacted by the wildfires

BWI AIRPORT, Md. — As fire crews continue their work on putting out the wildfires California, volunteers from all across the country are descending on the area to help those impacted.

Reynaldo Vega, the Community Disaster Program Manager with the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region of the Red Cross, left BWI Airport Friday morning.

Nearly 450 Red Cross responders are working day and night to make sure those affected by this heartbreaking disaster are not alone.

Once in on-the-ground in California, Vega will be performing community engagement and partnership work, supporting Red Cross relief efforts.

WMAR-2 News caught up with Reynaldo Vega before he left for California. Red Cross sends help to California

Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to provide relief to those in Souther California. It’s easy to make a difference. Just text SCRIPPS to 50155. Every dollar you give goes directly to those impacted by these devastating fires.