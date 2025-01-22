Local pizza shop owner paying it forward to veteran nonprofit

BALTIMORE — Veteran and Tiny Brick Oven Owner Will Fagg's life changed last month when Dave Portnoy came to visit.

The social media personality and pizza connoisseur gave Fagg $60,000 to keep the restaurant afloat.

Soon after the exposure, the community showed up and showed out donating more than $120,000 to Tiny Brick Oven on a GoFundMe.

"It struck a cord in their heart that they felt like hey good things should happen to good people and this shop should not be closing," Fagg said.

But before all the success, Fagg's restaurant was falling on hard times.

"I'm like, 'oh I don't really have enough food for the weekend let me see if I could make it through with just buying some more cheese and hopefully I'll have money for flour by next Monday.'"

And there was only one place he could go to in order to escape, local veteran nonprofit, Reveille Grounds.

"Fixing their coffee machine was a great way to distract myself from all the crazy problems I couldn't fix over here," Fagg said.

So to show his gratitude, he donated $10,000 to the nonprofit - much to owner, Kaite Kilby's surprise.

"It wasn't just the check from Will, it was his willingness to say that this organization and this place was there for him when he needed it," she said.

Reveille Grounds is Kilby's passion project, a place where veterans, military families and civilians can have a safe space.

But Katie told WMAR-2 News that running a nonprofit is no easy task financially and every bit of help counts.

"If we can hit a goal of $200,000 a year we can spend the next year focusing on innovating and uniting the military and veteran space and stressing a little bit less about keeping the lights on."

Head to this GoFundMeto help Reveille Grounds continue their mission.