Local nonprofit, Thread, aims to help people battle loneliness

BALTIMORE — "I went through a lot of ups and downs in my life."

Raquan Tanner started coming to Thread in the 9th grade.

"I didn't really have that many people to open up to," Tanner said.

After losing his grandmother, and his way, he found himself at Thread.

"Going through depression, going through anxiety, I didn't really know how to cope with different emotions," said Tanner.

The organization works to create community and fight loneliness.

Because loneliness can lead to serious health consequences.

"There's research out there that shows that loneliness is worse for your health than smoking 15 cigarettes a day," said Brad Cardwell, director of communications at Thread.

To combat this, Thread takes at-risk teens like Tanner and teaches them life skills, like driving, and college prep.

"We are working to weave a new social fabric in Baltimore that supports young people, Baltimore City students, through graduation and beyond," Cardwell said.

For Raquan, Thread is more than a program.

"I'm going to be with Thread until I grow old. That's how big the program is," Tanner sad.

So, if you're looking for a prescription to fight loneliness, look no further than Baltimore.

Where young people like Raquan are building community, one thread at a time.

To learn more about Thread, click here.