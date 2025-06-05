BALTIMORE — Since 2009 Charm City Care Connection has been on the front lines in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the city - providing things like narcan, fentanyl test strips, and overall support for the community.

That support is now set to expand.

WATCH: Local nonprofit first to receive opioid settlement funds Local nonprofit first to receive opioid settlement funds

"Creating clear pathways to success and elevation for people who we ride past every day and don't blink an eye at," Bakari Atiba, Charm City Care Connection's Community Engagement Director said.

That's the nonprofit's mission.

The organization seeks to improve the safety and quality of life for people suffering from opioid use disorder.

Atiba told WMAR 2 News that he's reminded of that goal every time he drives around the city.

"When I see people sleeping on the ground, when I see people at the lights with the cardboard box asking for a little bit of change so they can get something to eat, what it makes me think is 'wow there's a story," he said, "I have an opportunity to delve into what that story is."

The nonprofit provides harm reduction supplies, clothes, food, overdose response trainings and more.

Atiba sees first hand even the small gestures matter.

"When you put that cup of coffee in front of a person's face that has slept in an abandoned building or abandoned house for the last three days in the cold and they take that sip of coffee and cry and express their gratitude. That's important."

With new funds they'll be able to see that reaction from more people across the area.

Charm City Care Connection was the first organization to receive money from Baltimore's opioid lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.

The nonprofit received $5 million.

"With that we just plan to enhance the services that we already have, build more capacity with what we're already doing, and an additional capacity - start to reach different parts of the city that are untouched right now with these same services. Now we have a fully operating outreach team over in west Baltimore and the Monroe Ramsey area."

He said if organizations collaborate in their fight against the epidemic, we could see meaningful progress in a decade.

"We build relationships first which builds a level of trust that enables us to be able to provide these services and support our people and their struggles."

Atiba told WMAR 2 News that the nonprofit is supposed to be eligible to receive more funds every couple of years.

