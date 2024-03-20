Local nonprofit aims to keep legacy homeowners from losing their homes

It's an important piece to many people's lives-- their home. Something many spend the majority of their life paying for or has been passed down through generations in their families, but the end result of a tax lien can take all that away.

Five clinics are being held to help people save their homes before it's too late.

It's a problem in the city that some may or may not even know is attached to their home---a tax lien.

"If your property taxes become a debt that's attached to the house, meaning if you don't pay it, the house is in danger,” said John Kern, the SOS Fund's Director of Programs.

These can be unpaid property taxes and citations for things on your property. If they add up to $750 or more, they can go to the tax sale.

Quinita Ashe describes what it felt like when she almost lost her home to a tax sale, "sleepless, sick I couldn't eat sometimes. I just sat outside of my home, in my vehicle, just wondering what are we going to do.”

For Ashe, it was a close call. Late on property taxes, she had no idea where to turn for help.

"I sat down outside of City Hall, and every person that looked important I questioned, asked, 'Do you know how I can get this done?'” said Ashe.

That's when she found The SOS Fund.

"The acronym stands for Stop Oppressive Seizures. It started as a fund, and really, it's a mutual aid effort,” said Kern.

A nonprofit that started during COVID.

"We just started knocking on doors, and then we raised money to just bail people out,” Kern said.

The goal is to keep legacy homeowners in the city from losing their homes.

"These are the people that are the backbone of the community. They've been out there for decades holding it down," said Kern

Kern said the key is to get the costs below $750 to not end up on the tax sale.

"Tax bills are issued in July, then you really are considered delinquent by that next December,” said Kern. "Now, they're coming into the spring season so people are getting what are called final bill and legal notices, and they say listen, you're above this threshold, you're in danger of being put on the tax sale roll.”

The deadline to pay is April 30th and if not, then the amount keeps going up. Eventually, ending in the sale of the property.

The SOS Fund partners with the Pro Bono Resource Center, who lays out the options people have offering free legal help.

"Don't panic, even if you do go to the tax sale option. Because the lien certificate is sold, and the investor purchases the right to foreclose at a later date. So, people have time to redeem and pay back later,” said Allison Harris, the Project Director at Pro Bono Resource Center.

The best way to find out if your property has a tax lien is through the Department of Finance at 410-396-3000 and pick option 2. Or online at https://taxsale.baltimorecity.gov/

Four more clinics will be held at various locations, creating a one-stop shop for help. For location and times head to https://probonomd.org/for-legal-help/help-for-homeowners/ or https://www.thesosfund.com/