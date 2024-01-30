Local NGO leader observes humanitarian crisis in Gaza

BALTIMORE — Sean Callahan got off a plane late Sunday night; back in Maryland after meeting with partners in several Middle East countries.

Callahan was in Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

"It was to see the work that they're doing, see how we can continue to support, and see how we can respond to the human catastrophe right now," Callahan, the CEO of Catholic Relief Services, told WMAR.

Catholic Relief Services is located in Baltimore and does work in economic development and humanitarian assistance.

The devastation in Gaza: incalculable. Lives lost and uprooted, buildings destroyed, families leaving en masse. Much work, Callahan describes, needs to be done.

"Trying to get out there, provide people with the adequate shelter," Callahan continued, "many people having moved four, five, six times, including our staff members, and people now living in tents from nine to eighteen people to a tent."

"There's going to have to be a whole rebuilding of the infrastructure that's there," Callahan added, "which is going to take a long time, and that's why we were looking for a regional approach and different supply chains."

Callahan said violence must stop on all sides so aid can get where it needs to go; much of that help lies in the hands of lawmakers.

"We're hoping they advocate for humanitarian assistance. We're in a budget process now, and it's crucial that humanitarian assistance and foreign aid be approved by the government," Callahan described.

Callahan spoke with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) Friday and is going to the White House on Tuesday to meet with the National Security Council. He's scheduled to see Sec. of State Antony Blinken this Wednesday.

"We've had a good response from officials on what the needs are - we just need to make sure we get the resources and use all the tools we can to avoid a greater catastrophe," Callahan said.