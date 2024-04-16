Local family donates deceased son's face

FALLSTON, MD — April is National Donate Life Month, and Highview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Harford County raised the flag to donate life, in a special ceremony.

They were joined by the parents of Joshua Aversano.

Randy and Gwen Aversano lost their son in an accident in March of 2012. He was just 21 years old.

They saved the lives of at least six people by donating Josh's organs - including his face.

"We were told about a young man who lost half his face," Randy Aversano said at the ceremony, "He had endured numerous operations to no avail and was hoping he would be the recipient of the first full transplant in the United States."

Highview Memorial Gardens

That man, Richard Norris, had been badly injured in a shotgun accident 15 years earlier. A 36-hour surgery was performed at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland.

Highview Memorial Gardens

This is the first time the cemetery raised the Donate Life flag.

If you could take a minute, check and make sure your Driver's License has you listed as a donor. If it's something you can do, something you believe in, please sign up to give life to someone.