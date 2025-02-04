Local dog to be in the Puppy Bowl

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Seven-month-old Lottie is almost too fast for a camera to capture.

The pup is coming soon to screens across the country this Sunday for the Puppy Bowl.

Irene Skricki with Operation Paws for Homes said Lottie's name was Abigail when they recorded the Puppy Bowl.

She added Lottie was a perfect fit, as she always had a toy in her mouth from the time she was with her litter.

"You nominate in August; you find out in early September which puppies have been chosen. This year we had two puppies selected. And then they go to filming in October," she said.

During this process, the Testermans, in Forest Hill, were already eyeing the pup to become the newest addition to their family.

"My wife and I were talking, and I did a little more research, and Abigail happened to still be there, kind of a little bit of fate," Douglas Testerman said.

But when they finally said yes, they were surprised to find out they now had a celebrity in the family.

"And then after we agreed she was a good fit and said, Let's go get her, we were like, Ok, she's in the puppy bowl," Shannon Testerman said. "So I think it's cool that people get to see how a shelter dog can really be a great fit for a family."

Brynlee Testerman told WMAR 2 News all of this has made Lottie very popular among her friends at school.

"They're always asking, 'What is it? What's her name? How can they can watch it? What channel it is? It's really fun," she said.

Just thinking about Lottie put a smile on little Caleb Testerman's face.

"She is definitely very playful, and if she does play with you, she's very nice," he said.

Douglas said from the videos he's already seen, Lottie was the most energetic dog.

"We've seen her score touchdowns, and I know the referee at one point called a touchdown, and Lottie went over to him and started licking his face," he said. "Lottie is just a perfect example of what an addition a dog can be and really a blessing to a family."

The Puppy Bowl kicks off this Sunday afternoon at two.

And even though Lottie found her forever home already, there are still many dogs in shelters looking for a family.

Head here for more information on how to foster or adopt a pet.

