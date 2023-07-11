Local deli expands to sell groceries after Eddie's of Mt. Vernon closes

BALTIMORE — The Spot jumped right into action, expanding the items being sold at their convenience store to make up for the loss the community is feeling now that Eddie's is closed.

It's been about a month since the longtime family-owned grocery store was open in Mt. Vernon.

“We love Mt. Vernon, and we’re disappointed that we’re not able to make it go for them. They deserve better," says Denis Zorn, Eddie's owner.

The owners say fewer customers, the uptick in crime, and the overall financial burden was behind their decision to close.

“Hopefully the community will come up with an idea to be able to somehow figure something out," said Zorn.

“We don’t have enough grocery stores; we have to come together," said Rizwan Khalil.

That is exactly what the owners of The Spot decided to do.

They figured out a way to supply the community with some groceries.

“We want to provide whatever their needs are according to our space what we have available," said Khalil.

Although they are not able to completely take on the role of a grocery store, they have added many essential items the neighborhood needs.

Items like produce, canned goods, household items, and even pet food.

“When we heard about Eddie's, everybody was worried. We had so many customers came in, lot of them senior citizens, and they were worried about it," said Khalil.

Khalil says their main priority is making sure people who can’t travel far to other grocery stores still get the items they need.

They say its the least they could do to try and help.

“We have been in the neighborhood since 2012, so it's our neighborhood now, so we thought, lets you know ramp it up and help the neighborhood, and we are here," said Khalil.

The Spot also plans to offer grocery delivery services in the near future.

