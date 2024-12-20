Local businesses urge Gov Moore to reconsider support of wine & beer sales at grocery stores

BALTIMORE — Maryland small business owners are urging Governor Wes Moore to hear their plea.

Last week, Governor Moore announced he would work with lawmakers to pass a bill that allows grocery stores to sell beer and wine.

In response, liquor store owners and employees are fighting back on this proposal.

"How dare anybody propose something that they haven't done their homework on yet. And I believe he hasn't done his homework. There are people he needs to talk to. That should be disappointing for people who voted Governor Moore in," said Joann Hyatt, owner of Discount Liquors.

Hyatt says that the profits corporate stores would make on alcohol sales would not pour back into Maryland.

Owners encourage Maryland consumers to support and shop locally.

The upcoming legislative session considering this bill begins on January 8.