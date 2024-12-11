Governor Wes Moore supports allowing beer and wine sales in grocery stores

Governor Wes Moore today announced his support for changing Maryland's laws to allow for alcohol sales in grocery stores.

"Maryland is one of only three states that bans the sale of beer in grocery stores and one of only ten that ban the sale of wine," says Governor Wes Moore in a statement. "We are the only of our neighboring states to ban the sale of either in grocery stores — resulting in less consumer choice and putting our stores at a disadvantage."

For the law to change, the Maryland General Assembly would need to take up the issue in the legislative session, which begins on January 8th.

Pre-filed bills are not yet available through the legislature's website, so it is unclear if any lawmakers have taken this up.

"I look forward to working with our legislative partners to advance this overdue change in policy to advance consumer choice and economic competitiveness that enjoys the support of the vast majority of Marylanders across political parties and regions across the state," says Gov. Wes Moore.