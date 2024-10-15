Local businesses are continuing to support victims of the recent hurricanes

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Thousands of people down south have been devastated as a result of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Lisa Honick is the co-owner of The Gourmet Girls in Pikesville.

She was heartbroken when she saw the devastation.

Honick knew she had to do something, so she decided to start a collection drive.

She was overwhelmed with all of the people who donated items.

Local businesses and the public donated items such as toilet paper, food, money, and diapers.

Honick got in contact with Eagle Transfer Services, a waste management company.

The company agreed to collect the items and transport them to the National Guard.

Gabe Oropollo is the vice president.

On Tuesday, he spent hours helping to load up the trailer.

He says the plan is to drive a tractor-trailer to Pennsylvania on Wednesday so they can give the supplies to the National Guard.

Oropollo says he is willing to come back again to pick up another donation.

Unfortunately, they are not able to accept clothing donations.

Honick says they will accept donations as long as they can.