Local business owners say the Mulberry Hotel will revitalize Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Mulberry on West Mulberry Street is under construction, transforming into a boutique hotel.

Tyron and April Harper, the hotel's directors of innovation, say this location will serve as a hub to small businesses downtown.

"It's closing the wealth gap when it comes to Baltimore because people who generally stay downtown, are going to be staying at this hotel. They'll have these business products on their eyes," said Tyron.

The Harper's are also small business owners. They manage Harp Business at Lexington Market.

They say the goal for Mulberry is to feature small entrepreneurs at the hotel and use that as a platform to not only give them exposure, but also teach them how to raise capital helping catapult their business to new heights.

"Having a small business and knowing the struggles of a small business owner, we wanted to make it easier for other people. So, we said why not be able to purchase their products up front and deliver it to people without them having to wait for commission cause that's a business owners worst nightmare," said Tyron.

The Harper's say social impact businesses like theirs, which sells body care products helping people with mental and physical discomfort, will be in the hotel.

"We're looking for businesses who are making Baltimore better. If they have that type of mission, we want those products," said Tyron.

The $3.2 million hotel will have five one-bedroom units complete with laundry units and a full kitchen. With those amenities and being in downtown, the Harper's say they believe this will do wonders for small local business owners.

If you'd like to come out to learn more about this project there will be a meeting at the Mulberry Hotel on June 6 at 1 pm.