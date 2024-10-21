Local business in Hampden hosts fundraiser for displaced families after fire

HAMPDEN, Md. — Sunday, dozens of neighbors in that community filled the inside of Blue Pitt Barbecue and Whiskey Bar for a fundraiser to support the families who were displaced after a massive fire on Keswick Road.

“Thinking about fires in general and how they start—you know, like how a whole 10 houses can be wiped away its just makes me really sad," says Dara Lorenzo.

Today, the Blue Pit Barbecue and Whiskey Bar opened its doors, giving away 100% of its proceeds, everything from the bar, food, and even catering.

Mark Chalkley says he came because he couldn’t just do nothing after seeing the devastation from the fire each time he drives on Keswick Road.

“If you live here and you drive through that area, which so many of us do, then you got a glimpse of how bad it was, and we know that femur is stretched a little thin right now, so it falls to the community," says Mark Chalkley.

Dara Lorenzo says a friend of hers is actually one of the families who are now displaced because of the fire; she says she is happy to see so many people in Hampden eager to support.

“I donated some art to the auction, so I'm stoked about helping in some way, and like, yah, I mean, its really nice that everybody is here; it's really buzzing, so it's great," says Dara Lorenzo.

There are still ways to donate money to support the families, including bringing cash or a check to the Truist Bank on W 36th Street in Hampden.