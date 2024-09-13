Local black restaurateurs share a taste of their cuisine with the help of accelerator program

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, a number of black-owned businesses set up booths and gave away free samples of their products—everything from juice to vegan food and deserts.

It’s a part of the Black Restaurant Accelerator Program, which has helped dozens of black entrepreneurs jump-start their businesses and give them the tools they need for long-term success.

Christian Baker, who is the founder of Soul Food Fusion Feast, says she joined the program because she wanted to get into catering.

“I didn’t know anything about marketing or branding my business; I didn’t know anything about digital marketing and social media, networking, so I learned a lot," says Christian Baker.

In learning so much, she says she feels confident taking on new events and clients, expanding her business and reach.

Matthew Featherstone says he also learned a lot about marketing his cheesecake business, but he says the lessons are not the only benefit of the program.

“Very rewarding for my business as well as meeting other businesses and being able to pour into them and they pour into me," says Matthew Featherstone, owner of Hiatus.

These businesses aren’t just getting lessons on marketing and business strategies; they get financial help as well.

“We are providing ten businesses with ten thousand dollars in scholarships to help them build capital in their businesses," says Tershea Rice, COO of Greater Baltimore Urban League.

It's the help chefs say is appreciated, especially when running a small business.

“It's amazing support because it will get the business off the ground and help me move in the right direction," says Christian Baker.

“We’re over-mentored and underfunded, which is one of the biggest issues with programs like this where they are actually giving funds to black businesses on top of mentoring them, which is exactly what we need.”

Even after the businesses complete the program, they continue to receive guidance as they continue to grow their businesses.

Greater Baltimore Urban League's Black Restaurant Accelerator Program has provided close to $300,000 to 32 black-owned food-service businesses since the start of the program.