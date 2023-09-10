Local barbershops host community conversations about mass incarceration

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Public Defender and Attorney General stopped by three barbershops on Saturday to start a conversation about how to reduce incarceration rates, specifically for Black men.

It was a public forum where anyone could take the mic and share their experience, identify issues, and come up with possible solutions.

Several former inmates shared their stories.

The attorney general even got a haircut from one of the apprentice barbers, a 15-year-old.

Now, why barbershops?

Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartique says barbershops have been a cornerstone of African American communities for centuries, and they wanted to meet the people where they are.

Attorney General Anthony Brown says he knows this is where the real conversations are.

But they say this is bigger than any one case, and they're aligned in the larger pursuit of justice in the legal system they call "broken."

"The true solutions lie in the resources: developing the communities, providing economic opportunities, supporting families, giving true opportunities within the community so individuals don't end up in the system," Dartique said.

One of the most common problems that some of the inmates shared was the lack of opportunities for ex-convicts after they get out. It's hard to get housing or a job, and it can create a bad cycle.