Local bakery sweetens fight against breast cancer with special treats

BALTIMORE — Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop in Little Italy is joining four other Maryland bakeries in a week-long fundraiser to support breast cancer research through Bakes for Breast Cancer.

The nearly 70-year-old bakery has partnered with the organization for several years each October, creating special desserts where all proceeds benefit cancer research.

"It touches everybody; I don't think you can talk to somebody that breast cancer hasn't affected them in some way," said Maria Vaccaro.

Vaccaro has a deeply personal connection to the cause, as breast cancer has impacted multiple family members.

"Both my mother and my husband's mother both had breast cancer; my niece, very close, has breast cancer," Vaccaro said.

The bakery is selling a special dessert called "Dominic the Donkey" throughout October, with the entire purchase price going directly to Bakes for Breast Cancer. Vaccaro's also creates breast cancer-themed Italian shortbread cookies topped with pink sanding sugar, donating a portion of those sales as well.

When the organization first approached Vaccaro's about participating, the decision was made immediately.

"It's near to our hearts because of our mothers, but we know a lot of people that it has affected a lot of families, and I'm hoping someday there will just be a cure for it and there will be an end to it. A lot of women go through this, and it's a lot, and it makes us feel like we want to do something even though it's just a small thing, but we want to do something," Vaccaro said.

Over the past 26 years, Bakes for Breast Cancer has raised more than $2 million with support from over 5,000 different businesses.

The weeklong fundraiser runs from October 17th to 23rd.

