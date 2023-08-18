Local Bakery plans to donate part of it's proceeds to Rachel Morin's family

HARFORD, Md. — Nearly two weeks after Rachel Morin's body was found at the Ma & Pa Trail, people in Bel Air are still on edge about the whole situation.

Despite not having answers, they are pushing forward and focusing on helping Rachel’s family.. one local bakery is even fundraising to ensure Rachel’s family has what they need during this difficult time.

“It was our responsibility to do something especially because you know everybody in the area really likes our store. we figured we could give some money to the family so the proceeds are going directly towards funeral efforts and her children.”

On Saturday the Flavor Cupcakery will be donating 20 percent of all proceeds directly to the GoFundMe for Rachel’s family.

They say they the whole community is still showing support.

“Its been very uniting because nothing like this has happened here that i can recall in recent years so its been a shock and everybody has really come together to make a difference especially for her kids," says Amanda.

They say Rachel’s death has a huge impact and many women still fear for their own safety knowing the killer still is not caught.

“It effected me because, i heard about it from my wife the day that it happened and its one of those things where she wasn’t even feeling comfortable going to the gym that day,” says Ronald Meadows.

Although the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has DNA evidence leading them to a suspect, people still feel there are too many unanswered questions.

“To make sure that the women of Bel Air are safe you know, keep an eye out for, don’t walk to your car alone sort of deal," says Amanda Johansen.

“Do we know roughly like what happened like um where was she going like some kind of answers because right now its just all we know is there was a murder that happened right down the street from us," says Ronald Meadows.

In addition to the fundraiser at Flavor Cupcakery, Rachel Morin's Family will be hosting a walk in her honor at Ma&Pa Trail William's street entrance at 11am on Saturday August 19th.