Local artists picked to decorate downtown electrical boxes

BALTIMORE — Local artists have just been commissioned to paint electrical boxes in downtown Baltimore, as part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Downtown RISE plan to revitalize the central business district.

Ten artists were named the winners of the Wrap the Box Art Competition today.

They'll be turning electrical boxes along Pratt Street (between Howard and Market streets) into works of art, the mayor's office announced today.

It fulfills the Downtown RISE plan's emphasis on using "arts, culture, entertainment, and placemaking to revitalize the city."

The mayor's office believes it's not just about painting electrical boxes - it's "showcasing a cultural movement and the role artists and creatives play in Baltimore’s future."

The artists were supposed to start the decorations today, March 14.

The winners of the contest are:

Creative Nomads at Howard Street

Elizabeth Miller at Hanover Street

Ivy Rose Smith at Sharp Street

Krittika Mittal at Charles Street

Kris Johnson at Light Street

Bolton Collective at Calvert Street

Brianna McKay at South Street

Adrienne Price at Commerce Street

Siobhan Vicens at Gay Street

Michael Kirby at Market Street

Last year, two local artists also painted a mural on the building that once held The Gallery mallat the Inner Harbor.