Local artists picked to decorate downtown electrical boxes

BALTIMORE — Local artists have just been commissioned to paint electrical boxes in downtown Baltimore, as part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Downtown RISE plan to revitalize the central business district.
Ten artists were named the winners of the Wrap the Box Art Competition today.
They'll be turning electrical boxes along Pratt Street (between Howard and Market streets) into works of art, the mayor's office announced today.
It fulfills the Downtown RISE plan's emphasis on using "arts, culture, entertainment, and placemaking to revitalize the city."
The mayor's office believes it's not just about painting electrical boxes - it's "showcasing a cultural movement and the role artists and creatives play in Baltimore’s future."
The artists were supposed to start the decorations today, March 14.
The winners of the contest are:
- Creative Nomads at Howard Street
- Elizabeth Miller at Hanover Street
- Ivy Rose Smith at Sharp Street
- Krittika Mittal at Charles Street
- Kris Johnson at Light Street
- Bolton Collective at Calvert Street
- Brianna McKay at South Street
- Adrienne Price at Commerce Street
- Siobhan Vicens at Gay Street
- Michael Kirby at Market Street
Last year, two local artists also painted a mural on the building that once held The Gallery mallat the Inner Harbor.