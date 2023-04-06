"Our Baltimore": New mural coming to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — The building that held The Gallery mall at the Inner Harbor will soon be covered with a large, colorful "Our Baltimore" mural.

Brookfield Properties, which owns the building on Pratt at Calvert streets, announced that two local artists will create the wraparound mural showcasing iconic Baltimore images like Pimlico, the Washington Monument, the Patterson Park Pagoda, Maryland blue crabs, and lemon sticks.

Brookfield Properties Rendering of mural



The mural is expected to be done in May. The Gallery at Harborplace, once a major downtown attraction, has been vacant for many months.

Local artists Eric Abecht and Andy Snair will begin working on the mural, in consultation with TurningArt, said Brookfield Properties in a press release.

The project will bring "energetic local art to the heart of the city" and help "make Downtown Baltimore a destination of choice," said Downtown Partnership president Shelonda Stokes in a statement.

Abrecht and Snair said: