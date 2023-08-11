Local apartments use lemonade stand to help kids fight cancer

BALTIMORE — A local apartment complex is using its resources to help fight cancer for kids and they’re doing it in a unique way.

For the last six years, Morgan Properties have used their locations for one day out of the year to raise funds to help fight cancer.

Morgan Properties has two locations in the Baltimore area, one in Dundalk and one in Glen Burnie. Property managers like Noelia Lopez said, Friday, workers were out serving lemonade to anyone who wanted it, and accepting donations for their partner Alex’s Lemonade stand.

“All of our properties in all the states that Morgan Properties are and it’s about 19 states, all of our properties have lemonade stands out today. We have some lemonade, we have some sweet treats as well. We’re always looking for things to do with the community,” Lopez said.

Last year, the Dundalk location raised around $600. This year the company goal is to raise $5,000 to donate to the organization Alex’s Lemonade stand.

The organization is striving to help change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, and empowering everyone to help find a cure.

“I think, sometimes property management people see us in a different light so this is good to be able to be out here and just not only with our residents but just the Dundalk community in general,” Lopez said.

To learn more about how you can donate, click here.