Laurel Park suspends live racing until further notice after horse's death

LAUREL, Md. — Live horse racing has been suspended until further notice at Laurel Park.

The Maryland Jockey Club made the announcement Friday on their website and social media platforms.

Although no immediate reason was given, a 4-year-old horse named Golden Pegasus died from an injury suffered during a race Thursday.

The news comes just weeks before the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, which the jockey club also runs.

Earlier this week WMAR-2 News also reported on an amendment passed by the General Assembly, creating the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority.

They will be tasked with overseeing the stalled progress of improvements at Laurel and Pimlico, which have been in the works for years.

Live racing had been scheduled at Laurel over the weekend, but that now seems in doubt.

