Lithium battery started Fallston house fire, Fire Marshal says

FALLSTON, Md. — A charging lithium-ion battery is being blamed for an overnight house fire in Harford County that is estimated to have caused $50,000 in damage.

The fire broke out on Queensbury Drive near Stratford Road in Fallston, at about 2:41 a.m., reported the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

No one was injured in the fire, which was determined to have been caused accidentally when a rechargeable headlamp with a lithium battery was being charged.

The fire was contained to one room and was under control in just five minutes.

The incident did, however, cause about $50,000 in damage.

The danger of lithium batteries has gotten more attention as the batteries have become widespread.

Several Maryland fires in recent years were sparked by those batteries, including one at Towson's Stanley Black & Decker facility.