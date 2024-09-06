‘Lights of Hope’ display in Annapolis honors those affected by cancer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — "In memory of Bruce B. Dan, we miss you each and every day," one bag reads.

"In honor of Neal Tobias, survivor," another says.

"It's so significant," noted Liza Fues, a cancer survivor and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network state lead ambassador in Maryland, "because every one of the bags represents a life. Many are lives lost to cancer, but many of them are bags for survivors and for caregivers."

About one hundred of the personalized bags were placed at Lawyers Mall beneath the Maryland Statehouse in Annapolis. Each personalized, many with a message.

Fues, a volunteer with the American Cancer Society since 1986, helped set up the display Thursday evening.

"The bags that are lit represent those who unfortunately did not survive their cancer journey," said Lance Kilpatrick, the group's government relations director for Maryland. "And with these bags we honor their memory; we honor the worth they put in and the fight they put forward."

Kilpatrick said the 'Lights of Hope' display is the ACS CAN's signature fund-raising event. Local, state, and federal advocacy includes pushing lawmakers to fund research and prevention, improving screenings, and reducing costs.

"Cancer is a really, really tough opponent, but with proper resourcing, proper education, research, and helping those throughout their cancer journey, both clinical and non-clinical, we can beat it. We can never give up the fight. We have to continue," Kilpatrick added.

Kilpatrick told WMAR over 34,000 Marylanders will be diagnosed with cancer every year. 10,000 will lose their lives.

"[The display] gives you a chance to really reflect on the impact of cancer, but it also gives you a lot of hope because there are so many survivors," Fues added.

Similar displays are happening across the country in anticipation of the national Lights of Hope day in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, September 17.