Lightning strike likely cause of a house fire in Harford County

JARRETTSVILLE, MD — It's early, but Deputy State Fire Marshals believe a fire in Jarrettsville was caused by a lightning strike.

Thankfully, the owners of this home in the 2300 block of Schuster Road were not home at the time, but their two dogs were, and they both died in the fire.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes of getting the initial call and discovered heavy fire throughout the house.

Firefighters had to use numerous tankers to assist with putting the fire out.

Courtesy: JVFC

The home did have fire sprinklers, investigators determined that fire had most probably originated within the attic, where sprinklers are not located.

When the fire started there were severe storms in the area and neighbors say they heard and felt a lightning strike.

