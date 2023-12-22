Light rail system to reopen Saturday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore-area light rail system will start running again starting Saturday, Dec. 23 - and it will be free until Jan. 2, "as a courtesy to riders."

Maryland Transit Administration announced today that the system will resume service, after being shut down Dec. 8 for emergency inspections.

MTA finished an accelerated inspection and correction plan, after inspections found possible issues with punctured conduits on light rail vehicles. A video from October showed fire and smoke suddenly filling a light rail train; the incident injured one rider.

The agency has also applied for $225 million in federal grants to put toward the light rail system.

Shuttles between stations will stop running when light rail resumes. MTA warns that some travel delays may also occur as the system transitions to full service.

MTA administrator Holly Arnold said in a press release:

We’re thrilled to welcome our valued riders back aboard light rail. Safety will always be our top priority, and I thank our riders for their patience as we completed necessary inspections and repairs.

